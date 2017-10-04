Dallemand Sentencing Rescheduled

Superintendent Romain Dallemand at the official launch of the 'Macon Miracle.' (Photo: Suzanne Lawler/13WMAZ.com) (Photo: WMAZ)

Add Romain Dallemand's sentencing hearing to Hurricane Irma's casualty list.

Dallemand, former superintendent of Bibb County Schools, plead guilty in September to one count of filing a false tax return. The offense carries a maximum penalty of three years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

He was scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 15 at the U.S. District Court in Fort Myers, Florida. But in a motion filed in the district court, Dallemand's attorney, Martin DerOvanesian, said Hurricane Irma caused his presentencing interview to be postponed.

The presentencing interview had been scheduled for Sept. 17.

"It was the desire of the United States Probation Officer, Nick Stevens, to conduct the interview this week," DerOvanesian said in his petition for rescheduling. "Due to an unusually heavy caseload, I was not able to comply with Mr. Steven's request."

U.S. Judge Sheri Polster Chappell granted the request and rescheduled Dallemand's hearing for Feb. 12 at 1:30 p.m.

As part of his guilty plea, Dallemand agreed to cooperate with federal officials as they continue their investigation into alleged irregularities in the Bibb County schools system.

During on-going investigation, two people - Clifford Whitby and Harold Knowles - and two corporations have been indicted on charges of paying bribes and conspiracy to laundry money.

The corporations are Central Partnership for Individual and Community Development and Positiventures Initative LLC.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV