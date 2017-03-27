Dames Ferry Elementary students sing about cherry blossoms

The "Pinkest Party on Earth" continued Monday with a special performance from the Dames Ferry Elementary School choir.

43 students took the stage at Central City Park to sing about the cherry blossom flower.

As the lyrics in the song say... "the cherry blossoms come once a year," and they're starting to bloom as we celebrate the International Cherry Blossom Festival in Macon.

Choir director, Janice Lester, says this is the fourth year she's brought her students to perform at the festival after finding the perfect song in her archives.

"When I first saw it I was like this would be perfect for cherry blossom for our chorus," says Lester.

Lester says the song is mellow and has "lovely" words describing the blooming of the delicate, pink flowers, and her students agree.

"It's talking about how the cherry blossoms grow and they're very pretty during the spring time," says 5th grader Aubryn Fritz.

"It talks about how they sway in the wind and how they're on the trees and how they blossom," says 5th grader Austin Hanks.

Lester says the song and the cherry blossom festival performance gives her kids a unique opportunity.

"The children, a lot of them don't get to come to the festival, so they all get to sing the song at school… so for those who cant come… they can do the cherry blossom festival through song," says Lester.

And on Monday the children each sang loud and proud!

