Dang, these kids are getting expensive

From diapers, to formulas, to food, and toys, do you really know how much you're spending on your children?

Many mothers had guessed that they spent about three to nine thousand dollars a year on just one of their children.

They all know raising a child can be difficult, especially on your wallet.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the average parents spend $233,000 on each kid, up to age 18.

Broken down that is close to $14,000 a year.

"That's a lot of money, and you don't even know you are spending it," says mother of five Sierra Williams.

The report also breaks down where that money goes.

Child care and education accounts for about 16%.

Food is about 18%, and a parent's most expensive cost... housing coming up at 29%.

Naja Ross, mother of two, says the cost is nothing compared to the joy of having a child.

"You sacrifice a lot of stuff that you want to make sure your kids get everything that they want and they need. I mean money does play a factor, but I don't mind because as long as my girls are happy I'm happy. As long as the kids are happy I'm happy. I work to make sure they're happy," she says.

She said it's never easy, but as a mother it's something you have to do.

"You go broke making sure your kids are happy, and if you don't something is wrong with you," says Ross.

The cost of raising a child keeps going up, and Christy Freeman thinks she knows why.

"There's a lot of pressure to give your kids the things you didn't have," she says.

Her son just turned five-years-old, and her husband ran into a surprise while buying him a gift.

"He was thinking like an action figures like he had when he was a kid, and he called me and was like oh my god it's 50 dollars for one toy. When he was a kid it was no where near 50 dollars," Freeman says.

If you have more than one child the amount you spend may vary.

Families with one child spend almost 30% more on their only child.

But families with three or more children spend 24% less on each child.

Even though the cost of raising a child is still rising, these mothers say it's all worth it.

