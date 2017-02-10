Dangerous highway bypass causes residents to worry

State transportation leaders admit there is a safety problem at the recently-opened Gray Bypass.

On Thursday, two Central Georgians were killed in an accident at the intersection of Highways 129 and the new Gray Bypass. Now, a Georgia Department of Transportation official says they plan to propose improvements by this summer.

"We love the bypass. We worked hard to have a bypass here. It seemed like it would never come," says Glenn Harrell, owner of downtown Gray's Wesley Audio.

He says he's excited that the new bypass will take traffic around town, but the first time he drove it concerned him.

"Daytime was scary, nighttime was frightening," Harrell says. The biggest concern he has is crossing.

"Two lanes, very easy. Crossing over four lanes, I'm a very experienced driver and I still feel very tepid about making that entire run," he says.

Clayton Hardman comes through here on his way home to Greensboro, and has the same problem.

"I mean, whenever I cross it, I feel like the entire time I'm crossing over the intersection I'm looking left and right the entire time, because I'm always afraid I missed something, and being on that road, I think the speed limit is 55 mph, but once somebody gets on it, you know they are going 60 or 70 mph, and it's hard to tell because they are closing that distance a lot quicker than they normally would," Hardman says.

Kimberly Larson with Georgia Department of Transportation says they put up signs to help travelers get more familiar with the new intersection.

But with no stoplight, people may feel pressure to pull out, especially once traffic starts stacking up behind them.

"'Alright, do I need to wait another turn or can I make it?' And I feel like that's what pushes people to make that 'Can I make it?' decision," Hardman says, a decision that could cost someone their lives.

Residents are hopeful that transportation leaders will do something to make the intersection safer.

Some residents say even though it would be inconvenient, they would prefer to slow down and stop at a light than risk another deadly accident.

