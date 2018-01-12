Dauset director reacts to Beauregard Lee's new home in Central Georgia

On Groundhog Day, the eyes of weather watchers across the state and the southeast will focus on Jackson.

Beauregard Lee, the groundhog, just moved from north Georgia to Dauset Trails.

Director Ike English is pretty busy these days with his new addition to Dauset.

"I've got people within an hour's drive saying what is Dauset Trails again they've never heard of it, so we're on the map because of Beauregard," he said with a smile.

Dauset Trails is a nature preserve, so for one reason or another, these animals will never go back into the wild.

Until now, the otter with his boundless energy garnered a good bit of attention, but now, General Beauregard Lee's in town.

"We're happy. This is an exciting event for us," English said.

English only got word two weeks ago that Dauset would host the General and everything that comes with it every February.

Hundreds will show up to see this critter make his forecast for an early or late spring.

"The Europeans brought the Groundhog Day celebration day over here they did it in Europe, but the animal was a hedgehog," English explained. Then you had the Dutch immigrants in Pennsylvania start Punxsutawney Phil in the 1800s.

Who knows what Beauregard will foretell this season, but one thing is for sure.

From now on, every winter folks will zero in on Central Georgia and a furry fella's ability to get away from his shadow.

Dauset also received two bobcats and a coyote from Yellow River.

There is no admission fee to Dauset and no parking fee

However, they do ask that you make a donation if you'd like.

The nature center is at 360 Mount Vernon Church Road in Jackson.

It's about five miles from High Falls.

