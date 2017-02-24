DayBreak Sleepout raises thousands of dollars for the homeless

Every year, the Daybreak Sleepout fundraiser shines a light on homelessness in Central Georgia. Friday morning, about 100 people woke up outside so other people can sleep indoors. Supporters told Yvonne Thomas that homelessness has no place in Macon.

Jeff Battcher and dozens of homeowners are waking up outside by choice to understand what it's like for people who have no other option. “It's not much fun. It's not much fun at all,” said Battcher.

“You think, 'How does someone that's homeless do this every single night?' It's unbelievable, one night and you hear the noise, the sirens, and it's cold and it's wet.”





But for people like Mitch Bishop, every day, a cardboard box is your bed, and a ripped-off awning is your tent. “It can be tough,” said Bishop. “You say homeless, but I say free.”





Mitch Bishop shows us a homeless person's bed

Bishop says he's been homeless for three months, but says Daybreak is giving him a second chance. “To look out and see what all these people have done for us, it's wonderful and its beautiful,” said Bishop.





With so many people on the streets, these volunteers say they have to help. “We have a real homelessness problem in Macon,” said Battcher. “More than 130 people come to Daybreak every day. Because that could be me. That could easily be me someday.”

So far, Daybreak volunteers raised over $60,000 for the homeless community. For more information on the organization and how to help, click here.

