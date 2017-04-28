Daycare worker charged in bomb threats

We're digging deeper into some bomb threats made against two Macon daycares.

Last week, we told you that a local daycare shut down operations because of a bomb threat,

and Thursday, we told you that the woman accused of making those threats was arrested.

Jasmine Bradley was arrested Thursday and faces federal charges of making interstate bomb threats, making threatening interstate communication, and conveying false and misleading information.

Gabrielle Dawkins spent the day sorting through how investigators say they traced the online threats to one woman's cell phone.

Video from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office shows 26-year old Jasmine Bradley being hauled off to jail.

"We clearly identified her as the person responsible," said Bibb Co. Sheriff Office Investigator Leroy Howard.

Bradley is accused of phoning in threats at the Bright Star Learning Center in Macon on January 18th, 19th, and 23rd. Those bomb threats started two days after she started working there.

According to Emily Schroeder, co-owner of Bright Star Learning Center, she was an assistant teacher but was terminated shortly after due to theft.

Court documents say she was fired and went to work at the Child Care Network School on Northside Drive in Macon.

Both Schroeder and her sister, Gina Dixon, said that after hearing about the recent bomb threats at the Childcare Network Center. She called and spoke to the Area Director and asked if Bradley worked there. They compared notes and contacted law enforcement.

On April 19th, investigators say Bradley told authorities that a man threw a suspicious package over the the fence into the play area at the Childcare Network School.

"Threats were sent to employees stating that there were devices or packages located on the property," said Howard.

Investigators say they found Bradley by tracking a Facebook profile.

On April 24th, a post claimed that a bomb was planted on the daycare's property.

The FBI digital team tracked the digital prints left behind.

"To my knowledge, the IPV number assisted in that taking place and her personal phone number was traced back to her, and it was found to be tied to that Facebook page as well that made the threats," said Howard.

But so far, investigators have no motive.

"It's unclear as to why these specific incidents took place, but our investigation clearly showed it was her," said Howard.

If convicted, Bradley could face up to 10 years in federal prison.

According to the Sheriff's office, Bradley had two prior charges. She was charged with contributing to delinquency of a minor in 2009 and theft by taking last month.

