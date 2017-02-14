Days of Love: The Smiths' long road to marriage

The Smiths: A long road to marriage

Not every love story has a perfect beginning…life can throw roadblocks in the way of even the most determined Cupids.

Suzanne Lawler brings you the story of the Smiths, a couple that had to overcome a lot to eventually say ‘I do.’

“We've been a whirlwind, that's for sure,” said Desirea Smith.

Think of their romance as twisting and turning.

“Me and my buddies were hanging out and we went to Whiskey River. I met up with her, started talking to her and she said, ‘Where do you stay,’ and I said, ‘I live in a white trailer in Byron,’ and that was it. No address, no nothing,” said Justin Smith.

Desirea says she called Justin, but suspiciously couldn't get him on the phone, and so time marched on.

“Fast forward a couple of months and he met with me again and he met Austin, which at the time was six months old, and he bolted high tail cold turkey,” said Desirea, “he was younger than me, so he wasn't ready for a kid.”

A couple of more years passed by.

“His brother comes into Target and I was working there at the time,” said Desirea.

His brother told him about the chance encounter.

“He shows up the next day unbeknownst to me and I'm awkward because at that time I had been married to Austin's father,” said Desirea.

“I was upset because I was like I finally found her, let me go after her and then nope…she’s married,” said Justin.

They did have to put those feelings on hold yet again and then along came the Internet, and Justin opened a MySpace account.

“She wrote me back and said, ‘Do you remember me?’ and I said no. Then she said, ‘I drove this kind of car,’ and I said, ‘Oh yes, I do remember you,’” said Justin.

The two finally settled on a date.

Here is the thing about love -- sometimes you just have to stop being chicken and go for it.

“No matter how many times we go at it he's never high tailed it,” said Desirea.

“When I first met her, I literally had no car, no job, and to go from that to having vehicles of my own and a job. She's taught me a lot of things over the years and led me in the right direction and I wouldn't trade it for the world,” said Justin.

Desirea and Justin have been married for seven years now.

They say with two kids that money is always tight, so tonight they’ll just try to get away for a quiet dinner.