WMAZ
Close

Dead body found at Macon home

WMAZ 7:05 PM. EST December 23, 2017

Bibb Coroner Leon Jones confirmed that a dead body was found at a Macon home on Saturday. 

Kenneth Poss, 74, was found in his home in the 1200 block of Sylvian Drive around 6:00 p.m. 

Jones says the last time anyone had contact with Poss was October 10. 

Since then, USPS had become concerned and requested a welfare check. 

The police had been to the home a few times to check on him with no answer. 

Finally, authorities made a welfare check with forced entry on Saturday when they discovered the body. 

Jones added that there is no foul play involved. 

© 2017 WMAZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories