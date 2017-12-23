Dead body found at Macon home

Bibb Coroner Leon Jones confirmed that a dead body was found at a Macon home on Saturday.
Kenneth Poss, 74, was found in his home in the 1200 block of Sylvian Drive around 6:00 p.m.
Jones says the last time anyone had contact with Poss was October 10.
Since then, USPS had become concerned and requested a welfare check.
The police had been to the home a few times to check on him with no answer.
Finally, authorities made a welfare check with forced entry on Saturday when they discovered the body.
Jones added that there is no foul play involved.
