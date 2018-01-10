Dead body found inside of vacant south Macon home

A dead body was found inside of a vacant south Macon home on Wednesday.

The home is located in the 1600 block of Houston Avenue, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

Chief Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley says the person is a white male, possibly in his 50s or 60s.

He added that he was pronounced dead at 4:38 p.m.

The body was found with a gunshot wound, according Sgt. Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

She says investigators have not yet determined if this is a homicide.

