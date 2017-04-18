You can try to run, but there's one thing that you can't hide from, and that's your taxes. For some, filing your taxes can be a little daunting, but what if you were doing it for the first time?

"Today is Tax Day, it is." said Joseph Dusseau after he realized that Tuesday was the last day to file a tax return. However, he didn't fret because his taxes were filed a month ago.

Dusseau says he heard his friends talk about fears of messing up something so delicate in the tax process -- those IRS forms.

"Oh, It's kind of scary. The first time you do it, you're just like, 'Oh, my God, I don't want to get audited,'" said Dusseau. "I don't want the government to come after me," he continued.

For those like freshman student Rebecca Braun, who is filing her tax returns for the first time, it can be a little stressful.

"I was always a little apprehensive about filing my taxes," said Braun. "I guess you always hear words floating around like tax fraud or the IRS coming after you or something bad happening, or you filing the taxes wrong, I guess," Braun continued.

The IRS projects that 252 million people will file taxes this year.

Some people filed through tax professionals and others online.

Braun says she used TurboTax and it was just a matter of plugging in the information.

"They calculate everything for you. They calculate your refund and then gives you options on when to get your refund," said Braun. "So, that's great for someone like me who stresses about little details."

Dusseau says that for those applying for the first time. Don't feel alone. He suggests asking family friends and Googling it to find answers.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV