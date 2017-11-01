Bibb County deputies had a busy Halloween night.

Three people were killed and one was wounded at four separate Macon crime scenes Tuesday night.

The first occurred at about 4 p.m. when a Bibb County public works crew found a dead body on Rosecrest Avenue -- a side street between Telfair Street and Second Avenue.

That person was identified as Jontavious Towns, 30, a transgender male known to friends and family as "Candice."

Towns was shot to death, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office news release. His family reported him missing Monday.

Investigators have no suspects in his death.

The second and third incidents both occurred at about 9 p.m. when two people were shot to death at different locations.

Bibb County Sheriff's Office said they arrested 21-year-old Jace Tyler Jenkins and charged him with murder in the shooting death of Stewart Gordon Jr., 38. This incident occurred on Burton Avenue in west Macon near Edna Place and Mercer University Drive.

Jenkins got into an argument with Gordon and shot him once in the chest, according to a sheriff's office news release. Gordon was taken to Medical Center Navicent Health where he was pronounced dead.

Around the same time, a man was shot to death and another was injured on Dennis Street in east Macon. There, Jackie Dewayne Rouse, 38, and Quincey Bernard Emory, 31, were at a party when a fight broke out.

Both men were shot. Emory is listed in stable condition at a Macon hospital and Rouse was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a sheriff's office news release.

No suspects have been arrested in this shooting.

Just after 10:30 p.m. Lt. Randy Gonzalez said 22-year-old Kibwe Troupe-Steed, 22, walked out of an apartment at Rutland Place when people inside the apartment heard gun shots.

Witnesses told deputies they rushed outside found Steed with two gunshot wounds.

Steed is listed in critical condition at a Macon hospital.

Anyone with information on the four shootings can call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.

