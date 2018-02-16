Silhouette of barbed wires and watchtower of prison. (Photo: Gatsi/Thinkstock, This content is subject to copyright.)

Gov. Nathan Deal's office says criminal justice reform in Georgia has lowered the state's crime rate and saved taxpayers millions.

Deal's spokewoman Jen Ryan sent a statement to 13WMAZ Friday, responding to Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills.

Sills this week criticized changes in the state's criminal justice system and said, ""This governor has done more for those who perpetrate crime than Lucifer and his demons combined."

Deal launched his efforts when he took office seven years ago.

He and others argue that Georgia pays too much to keep too many non-violent offenders in prison.

His programs have including chanages in sentencing, drug and alcohol courts that provide treatment for defendants, and removing barriers for Georgians reentering society after prison.

In his 2018 state of the state speech, Deal said, "When we consider the savings to all Georgians - in the form of lower public expenditures, lower rates of crime, and lives made whole - our criminal justice reforms, especially our education and reentry initiatives, have been well worth the investment."

Friday's statement from Deal's office cited facts and figures that they say show his plan is working:

The state's inmate population has dropped about 7 percent, to 52,000, since he took office.

Deal's office claims that's "tens of millions" over projected costs.

Georgia's crime rate has dropped 24 percent during the seven years of Deal's reforms.

Meanwhile, the state's recidivism rate, stuck at about 30 percent for a decade, has dropped to 26.4 percent.

"The numbers of African-Americans being locked up in Georgia's prison system has dropped to historic lows," they say.

While prison admissions have dropped almost 19 percent in eight years., Deal's office said, incarceration of black inmates dropped 30 percent.

In response to Sills' attacks on Deal, Ryan wrote, "The governor's office will let the overwhelming response to and support from House members yesterday speak for itself."

2015 numbers from the federal Bureau of Justice Statistics showed that Georgia still had the highest rate of people under parole or probation supervision and the fifth-highest rate of people in prisons.



