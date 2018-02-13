Deal says Georgia medical marijuana bills are dead

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 19: Various types of marijuana are on display at Private Organic Therapy (P.O.T.), a non-profit co-operative medical marijuana dispensary, on October 19, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: David McNew/Getty Images, 2009 Getty Images)

Add medical marijuana to the list of proposed legislation that's died in the General Assembly during the 2018 legislative session.

The end came Monday when Gov. Nathan Deal announced that he would oppose in-state cultivation of medical marijuana this year.

Deal hasn't been an enthusiastic supporter of medical marijuana since state Rep. Allen Peake, R-Macon, first introduced the measure several years ago.

But after a couple of years, Deal did sign some Peake-sponsored legislation that legalized marijuana for several illnesses.

But the drug has to be transported across state lines, which violates federal law.

This year, Peake introduced more medical marijuana legislation including a proposed state constitutional amendment that would allow growing and distributing medical marijuana in Georgia.

In his Monday announcement, Deal said there weren't proper safeguards to permit marijuana cultivation this year.

Deal said those supporting the measure should urge members of Congress to change the federal law and legalize growing and shipping marijuana across state lines.

Peake said Tuesday that he was disappointed but not surprised.

"Disappointing part of politics that we, as elected officials, ignore what 75 percent of our citizens want," Peake said. "It's clear now that this issue will have to be determined by the next governor and therefore will be a huge issue in the governor's race."

Deal is term-limited and can't seek re-election.

So far, five Republicans and two Democrats have announced their candidacies for governor.

The primary election is scheduled for May 22. If necessary, primary runoffs are scheduled for July 24.

