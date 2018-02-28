Dealers cash in at Old Book Sale

The Old Book Sale kicked off at Central City Park Thursday afternoon. The Friends of the Library have been hosting the event for the past 50 years, raising thousands for Macon libraries. They aren’t the only ones who are making some money.

Among the 100,000 books at the Old Book Sale, you'll find many looking for the perfect read.

“We go everywhere for book sales, we love it,” Kate Johnson said.

She came all the way from Charlotte, North Carolina for the sale. Johnson isn’t just looking for books to get lost in -- she’s scanning for books she can make profit on.

“There’s so much meat, so much good stuff in the older books that are out of print,” Johnson said. “They don’t print them over digitally or anything.”

She and others use their phones to scan barcodes checking how much the books are being sold for online. Sometimes Johnson says she gets lucky.

“We actually found a Leonard Bernstein set that was for the London Symphony Orchestra,” Johnson said. “I think it’s a set of 100, but we paid mere pennies for it and we got about $1,000 from it. That was a really good day.”

Wendy Cassidy is the president of the Friends of the Library. She says they just want to improve reading in Macon-Bibb.

“We want low-cost books to go in everybody’s home,” Cassidy said. “That way, kids, especially kids, can grow up with books in their home. That really determines literacy in your community.”

She says dealers don’t buy everything, and they have plenty to choose from for anyone.

“We make money because they buy a lot in volume,” Cassidy said. "Then they make money because they buy them at a low price, and turn around and sell them and make a profit.”

While Johnson reads as much as she can, she doesn’t mind letting some books go.

“It will help you to get some money in your pocket,” Johnson said.

The sale is open to anyone, not just dealers, and it runs all weekend at Central City Park, and Sunday books are half price.



The hours are below:



Friday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, Noon – 5 p.m.

