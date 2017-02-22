Del Taco close to opening new Centerville restaurant

Del Taco under construction in Centerville.

Workers continued putting the finishing touches on the new Del Taco in Centerville Wednesday.

The chain, which previously had locations years ago in Macon and Warner Robins, is opening in the coming months at 2766 Watson Blvd. at the site of the former Pomos House of Barbeque.

Managers were set up in the parking lot over the weekend taking applications.

The Del Taco chain started operation in the 1970s in California expanding to other parts of the country. The Centerville location will be the restaurants 10th in Georgia.

The menu offers both American and Mexican food including tacos, burgers, burritos, salads, nachos, and quesadillas.

