Del Taco opening midnight Tuesday in Centerville

Del Taco held its ribbon cutting for its new Centerville restaurant Monday.

Just in time for Taco Tuesday, Del Taco is opening in Centerville at midnight Tuesday.

The location at 2766 Watson Blvd. held a ribbon cutting and food tasting Monday for dignitaries including the Centerville and Warner Robins mayors and members of the Chamber of Commerce.

The restaurant will be open 24 hours.

Del Taco will provide some nostalgia to some Central Georgians. The chain previously had restaurants in Macon and Warner Robins in the 1980's.

The owner of the new Centerville restaurant, Nishant Patel, told 13WMAZ on Monday that he's planning to open another one in Macon, but he has not decided on a location.

