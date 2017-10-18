Bibb deputies arrested a man after they say he broke a window at a Macon dollar store, stole food items and slept on the ground near the store.

A news release says it happened at the Dollar General on Martin Luther King Boulevard just before midnight Monday.

A deputy was checking the business, when he noticed one of the corner windows had been shattered. After another deputy got to the store, they checked the building and found 25-year-old Rusty Logue sleep on the ground.

Deputies questioned him and requested an employee come back to the business.

An employee arrived and showed deputies surveillance video. They saw a man pacing around the store and also standing at the window as it was broken.

Deputies identified that man as Logue. They then discovered he broke the window to take food.

They charged him with criminal attempt to commit burglary and possessions of tools for a crime.

