WMAZ
Close

Deputies arrest man in State Bank robbery

Deputies make arrest in State Bank robbery

WMAZ 11:38 PM. EDT September 27, 2017

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office arrested the man they say robbed a Macon bank. 

Deputies say the robbery happened last Friday at the State Bank on Zebulon Road. 

The sheriff's office arrested 42 year-old Clifford Steve Terrell from Barnesville and charged him with the robbery.

Deputies say Terrell handed the bank teller a note demanding money. He then got the money and ran. Nobody was injured.

Terrell is charged with robbery by intimidation. He is being held on an $11,000 bond. 

© 2017 WMAZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories