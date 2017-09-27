Deputies arrest man in State Bank robbery

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office arrested the man they say robbed a Macon bank.
Deputies say the robbery happened last Friday at the State Bank on Zebulon Road.
The sheriff's office arrested 42 year-old Clifford Steve Terrell from Barnesville and charged him with the robbery.
Deputies say Terrell handed the bank teller a note demanding money. He then got the money and ran. Nobody was injured.
Terrell is charged with robbery by intimidation. He is being held on an $11,000 bond.
© 2017 WMAZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs