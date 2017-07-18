Deputies called to domestic dispute where Lizella teen was killed

A teen allegedly got into a fight with his father early Tuesday morning at the same address in Lizella where 16-year-old Chase Gillis was killed just last week.

Lt. Randy Gonzalez with the Bibb Sheriff’s Office says deputies received a call about domestic dispute just after 11:00 p.m. Monday night between 47-year-old Clint Nettles and his son, 19-year-old Logan Nettles. The father said his son had taken his phone, cigarettes and lighter before leaving the house. He went on to tell police he did not want Logan in the house and would call if he came back.

Deputies received another call to return to the home around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday morning after Logan Nettles returned home. When deputies arrived Clint Nettles told them his son returned the home and their argument became physical and ended with the younger Nettles striking his father with a gun. Logan threatened his dad and then left the home.

Nettles’ father reportedly refused treatment and declined to press charges against his son.

Last week, Nettles and his friend were questioned about the shooting death of Chase Gillis, but both were ultimately released.

