Deputies investigating armed robbery at Macon Dollar General store

Bibb County deputies are investigating an armed robbery at the Dollar General store located at 4944 Mt Pleasant Church Road.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Thursday night, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

They say a man came into the store with a gun and demanded money. After taking an undisclosed amount of money, he ran away. No one was injured.

The suspect is described as being around 6 feet tall, skinny build, and wearing dark clothes with a mask covering his face.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

