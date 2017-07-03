Deputies investigating armed robbery at Macon Dollar General

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Deputies are investigating an armed robbery at a Macon store Monday evening.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it happened at around 4:19 p.m. at the Dollar General Store located at 3051 Hartley Bridge Road. A man entered the store with a handgun and demanded the money from the store’s cash register. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and ran toward Rutland Place.

No one was injured during the incident.

The suspect was described as a man wearing all black and a black shirt concealing his face.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

