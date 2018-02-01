WMAZ
Deputies investigating armed robbery at Macon Save-a-Lot store

WMAZ 8:49 PM. EST February 01, 2018

Bibb deputies are investigating an armed robbery at the Save-a-Lot store located at 1538 Eisenhower Parkway in Macon.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening. According to Sergeant Linda Howard with the Bibb Sheriff's Office,  two men concealing their faces came into the Save-a-Lot.

The men went up to the cashier, showed a knife, and demanded money.

The cashier emptied an undisclosed amount of money and the two ran away.

No one was injured. 

