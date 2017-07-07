(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Deputies are investigating a commercial armed robbery at the Hornet Food Store on Hillcrest Avenue in Macon.

According to Lieutenant Randy Gonzalez with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, around 9:30 p.m., a man came in to the store and pulled out a handgun, jumped over the counter where the clerk was, and grabbed several rolls of change.

No one was hurt. The suspect ran from the scene.

