Deputies are investigating a commercial armed robbery at the Hornet Food Store on Hillcrest Avenue in Macon.
According to Lieutenant Randy Gonzalez with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, around 9:30 p.m., a man came in to the store and pulled out a handgun, jumped over the counter where the clerk was, and grabbed several rolls of change.
No one was hurt. The suspect ran from the scene.
© 2017 WMAZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs