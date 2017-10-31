(Photo: WFAA)

UPDATE, 10:55 p.m.

One suspect in the shooting has been detained, according to the Bibb Sheriff's Office.

UPDATE, 10:28 p.m.

According to Macon-Bibb deputy coroner Lonnie Miley, the victim has died at the Medical Center Navicent Health.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says someone was shot on Burton Avenue off of Mercer University Drive.

Corporal Clay Williams with the Sheriff's office says the victim was taken to the hospital, but there is no word on their condition.

