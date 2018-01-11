Deputies investigating shooting on Winton Avenue in Macon

Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting at the intersection of Montpelier and Winton Avenue.
It happened just before 9:30 Thursday night, according to Sgt. Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.
Howard says a man was shot in the back somewhere in town and then drove home to Winton Avenue to call 911.
The man's injuries are not life-threatening, and Howard says he is being uncooperative. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
