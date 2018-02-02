Deputies looking for Macon robbery suspect

Bibb deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the O'Reilly Auto Parts store located at 2491 Pio Nono Avenue.

It happened Friday evening around 8 p.m., according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. The release says the suspect came in demanding money and pointed what appeared to be a weapon. The man ran away after getting the money.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV