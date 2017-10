(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding the man who they say robbed a Flash Foods store on Gray Highway on Saturday, September 30.

Deputies say he came inside the gas station demanding money and then ran away.

They are asking anyone with information on the robbery to call them at 478-751-7500.

