Deputies looking for missing Macon man

Bibb deputies are asking for your help in locating a missing man.

23-year-old William Austin Kittrell has been missing since April 25. He left the Arc group home at 1749 Graham Rd. just before 07:30p.m. during a fire drill.

According to the staff at the home, Kittrell suffers from bipolar schizophrenia and has been known to be suicidal.

Kittrell is described as a white male, 5 foot 7 inches tall with brown hair is around 248 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue, green, and black shorts and black socks without any shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

