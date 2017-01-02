Deputies: man robs dollar store using rifle

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

MACON - Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for the man they say robbed a Macon dollar store, using a rifle.

According to a news release, it happened just before 9:30 p.m. Monday night at Family Dollar at 2529 Houston Avenue.

They say the man went into the store and demanded money from the front counter worker.

That employee then gave the man the cash drawer and the man ran away.

He was reportedly wearing a camouflage ski mask with a black and purple hooded jacket and is described as a black man, around 5'11 and weighing around 220 pounds.

If you have any information, you're urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or you can call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.