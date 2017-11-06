Deputies question Macon man in stolen vehicle case, no charges filed

Bibb County investigators questioned a man they identified as a person of interest in a stolen vehicle case last month.

No charges have been filed against Logan Nettles, a man authorities wanted to speak to after a Ford Explorer was stolen from a gas station on Eisenhower Parkway.

According to an email sent to 13WMAZ from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the reported victim in the stolen vehicle case is not being cooperative.

Nettles was one of the men questioned after 16-year-old Chase Gillis was shot dead at Nettles' Lizella home earlier this year. Days after the shooting, Nettles was arrested for allegedly pistol-whipping his father.

