Deputies searching for missing west Macon man

Joseph Skinner (Photo: Wade, Jakie)

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a man who has been missing for a week.

According to a news release, 34-year-old Joseph Skinner was last seen in the 4000 block of Lafayette Drive in west Macon. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 160 pounds. His family says he was driving a silver 2000 Dodge Ram 1500 extended cab truck. One of the truck rear windows was covered by plastic.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

