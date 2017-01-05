Deputies searching for suspect in Wheeler County

Officers from several counties are looking for a suspect who reportedly took off from a traffic stop.

It happened around 9 a.m. in Wheeler County.

County emergency management director Lee Conner says the suspect apparently barricaded himself inside a home on Highway 280, near the Telfair County line. But when officers got inside, they didn't find the man there.

Now., they're looking for the man in the area around the Highway 280-441 intersection.

Conner couldn't give us any further details on the traffic stop or the suspect.

Officers from Telfair, Wheeler and Laurens counties and the Georgia State Patrol are involved in the search, according to Conner. The Telfair and Wheeler sheriff's office could not provide any details on the case.

Check back with 13WMAZ.com for updates on this story today.