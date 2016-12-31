Deputy recalls moments with victim after shooting

MACON,GA.-- - Police are saying Macon pizza delivery driver Brooklyn Rouse is lucky to be alive. The deputy that showed up held her and consoled her moments after the incident until the ambulance arrived.

"My first thought was I need to take care of the victim. I need to get her stabilized as much as I can, whatever I can do,” says Deputy Steven Fields.



It is the first thing Deputy Fields says came across his mind when he found pizza delivery driver, Brooklyn Rouse, shot and on the ground.



"It's almost like she was reaching out and I grabbed her hand and I held on to her. As she was going in and out of consciousness and I could say was stay with me. She was moaning and she was saying I want to get up, I want to get up. Stay with me. At one point she even said that she was going to die. I was like you're not going to die. You're not going to die,” recalls Deputy Fields.





It seems his consoling words had power. But the deputy says it is a shame that an innocent girl was injured.



"That somebody with no life took something from somebody that was doing their best to make it, going to school and doing something with their life,” says Deputy Fields.



He says there is no amount of training that could prepare anyone for something like this. But Field says her strong spirit helped her make it through.



"Every time I'd tell her to come back to stay with me she'd look at me, she'd say something, she'd moan. She was definitely a trooper, she's a fighter,” says Deputy Fields.



It is that fighting spirit that he says will help her in her long road to recovery. Deputy Fields says Rouse's family thanked him for his consoling words. The family has already exceeded their $5,000 GoFundMe goal to help with Brooklyn's medical costs.