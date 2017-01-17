The woman accused of shooting a Macon teenager appeared before a Bibb County magistrate judge Tuesday.

Elisabeth Cannon, 47, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Her bond was set at $12,400.

She's accused of shooting the teen near her Bloomfield Drive home at about 8 p.m. Monday night.

A Bibb County investigator told the judge that Cannon admitted to deputies that she fired shots as three teenagers were walking near her home, but only "meant to scare them."

One of those teens, Vernon Marcus Jr., 15, remains in critical but stable condition at Medical Center Navicent Health with a gunshot wound to the head.

The investigator told the judge that Cannon called the Bibb County Sheriff's Office hours before the shooting to report that three black males were throwing rocks at her home three days ago. According to the deputy, Cannon told dispatchers "if they come back in her yard or her area she was going to shoot them," the deputy told the judge.

One of the teens told deputies that Cannon has harassed them in the past and also used racial slurs toward them, the deputy told the judge.

Cannon called 13WMAZ's newsroom in December to complain about the lack of police presence in her neighborhood. She said she's called and made several reports about children throwing rocks and glass at cars. During that call, she said "living in these conditions is just wrong. ... It's terrorism."





