Difference Makers: Milledgeville community garden brings people together

GROWING STRONG, DIVERSE COMMUNITIES - Race is a hot-button topic that stirs strong emotions for many people. While we've seen great strides in race relations, some argue there is much work to be done, and that's where everyday people are stepping in and making a difference.

The community garden next to the Collins P. Lee Harrisburg Community is a pretty special place.

"When you enter that gate, those gate doors there, no such thing as racism. Everybody sees the same color, and that's green, for the most part," says organizer Cynthia Edwards.

Community garden began about 3 1/2 years ago as a way to bring fresh fruits and vegetables into the southwest part of the city, but it grew into much more.

Different groups from personal care homes, to professors at Georgia College, to church groups and many others farm one of 33 plots.

"We don't even think about it. We just get out here and get digging and laughing and just find something to talk about and just have a good time, " says gardener Lee Vertis Brown.





Even students at Georgia College come over to help out and it's been eye-opening for senior Chloe Odell, "It's so close to Georgia College's campus and it's so different from the community where we go around the school. We talk abut it and we basically go to school in a bubble."

And that's what the garden is all about, breaking the bubble and stereotypes you might have about a group of people and growing friendships to last a lifetime.

