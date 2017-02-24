Difference Makers: Community policing

No one would say being a law officer is easy. In fact, six officers died on the job last year in Central Georgia. That can create a tense atmosphere in any community, but some law officers refuse to let that tension creep into their town. They combat adversity with community policing which can start with a simple handshake.

When it comes to community policing, Eatonton Police Chief Kent Lawrence could have written the book on it.

He's protected the Putnam County community for almost four decades, 30 years as the chief.

"Community policing, I've been doing it for 36 years. I enjoy my community, I enjoy the people who live here, " says Chief Lawrence.

You're more likely to see Chief Lawrence walking and talking to the people of Eatonton than sitting behind a desk. 25 officers make up his force along with two investigators.





Chief Lawrence has encouraged all of his officers to get out and meet people and Officer Eli James has taken the order and run with it, literally. You can find Officer Eli playing basketball or swinging with young people on any given day.

Officer Eli is a 33-year veteran of law enforcement, two years on the Eatonton force.

He says, "I feel like when I'm out and about and doing my job, which I love doing. If I can't get a smile than I'm not doing my job."

By connecting with people and earning their trust, Chief Lawrence feels it can help fight crime.

"If you have the people in the community behind you, they will pass on the information to the department heads and investigators that will lead us in the right direction to solve crime."