Difference Makers: Neighbors working to stop crime

Neighborhood group works to stop crime

In Bibb County, FBI statistics for 2016 showed a 7% decrease in overall crime. However, that was not the case in one South Macon neighborhood. Zone 2 which is the area between Lower Poplar to Houston Avenue, saw a 5% jump in crime according to precinct numbers. Frankie Lewis says she is a part of a group from that area, and they are not letting statistics stand in the way of taking back their community.

“So often the people who commit the crimes, they need some prayer,” says Lewis. She walks the streets of her south Macon neighborhood feeling at ease.

“They also need some assistance,” says Lewis. She sees neighbors outside their homes, unafraid for the first time in years.

“And we know life is about choices, but a lot of times, we have to teach people how to make the right choices,” says Lewis. She sees herself as one of the right people at the right time to teach those lessons.

Lewis is one in a group of about 25 that meets regularly in homes in the neighborhood between Houston Avenue and Broadway. Their Purpose: Reduce crime through the South Macon Neighborhood Watch Group.

“They will remember that we cared as adults. They will remember what it took for us to bring this to them, and I could see some of them following in our footsteps,” says another member Gloria Webb.

Webb is one of the group's captains. That means she is in charge of monitoring certain streets. Webb looks over this general area, so if something was happening on Lynmore Avenue, people would know to contact her.

Webb says she plays with children in the area and becomes a friend. Then she inspires them with a vision to see a life beyond these streets.

“I think every child has something to offer if you give them an opportunity,” says Webb. She says they need safe places to explore those, like the playground they are working to build.

“What do we as adults do rather than criticize? What is it we can offer young people to let them know we want to hear from you?” says Lewis. Both Lewis and Webb believe sometimes a tendency toward a life of crime stems from a lack of love.

“I believe if all of us keep our eyes open and our ears we can change anything,” says Webb.

If they and others from the group can show children a little bit attention, they say compassion on these streets could make a world of difference down the road.

“It’s also about what do you see when you look out onto the world,” says Lewis.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Department says this group has helped the department significantly with monitoring the area. We know there are other people looking to do the same in their neighborhood.



