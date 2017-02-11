Dinosaurs take over Georgia National Fairgrounds

Dinosaurs have taken over the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry, but only for the weekend.
Discover the Dinosaurs: Unleashed! is a traveling exhibit that’s making a stop right here in central Georgia.
Kids and adults have the chance to get up close and personal with life-size dinosaurs including a T-Rex
Kids can dig for fossils, ride in Jurassic jeeps, and even get their faces painted.
WMAZ caught up with a few kids who enjoyed their prehistoric adventures on Saturday.
“They're just a little bit scary, but a little good because they're actually a little bit freaky,” said Michael Davis, Jr.
“We saw the T-Rex. They got big and sharp teeth,” said Richard Brown.
If you couldn't make it Saturday, the exhibit is open again Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are just $15 at the door.
