DOC report details several mistakes made during Ga. prisoners' fatal escape

Donnie Rowe (left) and Ricky Dubose. (Putnam County Sheriff's Office)

The Georgia Department of Corrections said Friday several security breaches during a prison transport last month led to the killings of two corrections officers.

At a press conference in Atlanta, officials released their findings about how inmates Donnie Rowe and Ricky DuBose made their escape after allegedly killing Sgt. Christopher Monica and Officer Curtis Billue.

Officer Christopher Monica, 42, (left) Officer Curtis Billue, 58

Rowe and DuBose escaped from a transportation bus that was headed from Baldwin State Prison to the Georgia Diagnostic Prison in Jackson.

DOC Commissioner Greg Dozier said during that transport, several mistakes were made.

First, the inmates on the bus were not adequately searched, he said adding that Rowe and DuBose were able to bring a pin or toothbrush on board.

The inmates were also not double-locked in their handcuffs, "... a security practice that should be done," Dozier said.

Within minutes after boarding that bus, they (Rowe and Dubose) were able to get out of their cuffs, not just them but several others," Dozier said.

According to the DOC report, the inmates were also not continuously supervised during stops at Baldwin State Prison and Hancock State Prison.

A padlock on the bus's security gate was not secure, Dozier added. "This led to on two occasions the breach into the officers' compartment on the bus," he said.

While on the grounds at Hancock State Prison while they (inmates) were left unattended and "were able to use the alleged toothbrush to remove the supposedly unlocked padlock and enter the chamber where the officers reside."

While in the officers' area, inmates were able to go through the officers' personal belongings even eating some of their food and drinking their drinks, Dozier said.

