Dodge County man in critical conditon after being shot by probation officer

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released the name of the man who shot at a probation officer and Dodge County deputy Friday morning in Gresston -- 24-year-old Kyle Hutson Coleman, who the GBI says is a convicted drug offender.

Rachael Peters, spokeswoman for the state Department of Community Supervision, says it happened after probation officer Terry Hood tried to visit Coleman at a trailer in Gresston.

She said that after Hood knocked on Coleman's door several times, he ran out the back, and that's when Hood and a Dodge County deputy chased the man.

Hood shot and wounded the Coleman on the grounds of a nearby church, according to the GBI.

Our Justin McDuffie spoke to Coleman's neighbor, Joey Jackson.



“It’s sad for the whole town, the whole county, that we've got people that want to shoot at cops, especially the Eastman police officer that died a few months back,” Jackson said. “That was very unfortunate.”



He says he didn't know Coleman or what the situation was Friday morning, but he supports the local police force.



“They're out here to protect, they're out here to make sure everybody gets along with each other and keep everything cool,” Jackson said. “I have a problem with officers being shot at, I have a problem with anyone being shot at.”



For him, he knows there's only one thing he can do about it.



“I pray for the cops' safety every day,” Jackson said.

That’s something he will continue to do, in hopes of not losing another officer in the line of duty.

Coleman remains in critical condition at an area hospital.

