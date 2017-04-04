Dodge County teen missing for more than 2 months

Michael Boone has been missing for a little more than two months. Dodge County investigators have been looking for anything to help lead them to the 18-year-old, and so far, they haven't found much.

"I started worrying when his girlfriend called me that morning and wanted to know if he had made it home and he hadn't," Cindy Boone said.

Where is Michael Boone?

That's the question his mother Cindy Boone and Dodge County investigators have been asking since the 18-year-old went missing in January.

For more than two months, his family has held onto pictures, memories, and hope.

Dodge County Investigator Glen Conley worked this case from the start.

"It's a daunting task like finding a needle in a haystack," Conley said.

Conley says around 4:30 am on Thursday January 18th, Boone left his girlfriend's house in Hawkinsville, headed to his mother's house in Eastman, but he never made it.

At first, investigators suspected that he just took off.

"We started digging and understood there was the tight bond between he and his girlfriend, the bond between him and his family, and he just vanished," Conley said.

Investigators began searching that day.

Boone's brother and girlfriend drove down roads between Hawkinsville and Eastman, and on January 20th, the two made a critical discovery.

"His vehicle was located in an area off of Frank P. Holder Road, which is in the northern part of Dodge County near the Pulaski County line," Conley said.

The secluded dirt road is surrounded by more than a thousand acres of woods and fields that left searchers with nothing.

"I mean, not even a piece of clothing or his hat he had on or anything," Boone said. "You know, we thought we'd find something since he had my phone and the GPS location had shown that it was in the woods, but between us and the Sheriff's Department have covered so much ground."

But Conley disagrees.

Boone disappeared just before the storms that devastated parts of Central Georgia in January. Conley says he could be in an area they haven't been able to search yet due to flooding.

Phone records tracked Boone until about 7 a.m. on January 18th to a spot about a mile from where his car was found.

Conley says as soon as that area dries out, they'll go back in.

"Right now, we're at a dead end as far as any leads coming in," Conley said.

Conley says they've followed up on every lead, but right now even the smallest detail could help in the biggest way.

"if they saw this kid the morning of the 18th and if they could just tell us where they saw him, that might give us a starting point," Conley said.

Both the Dodge County Sheriff's Office and the Boone family are holding out hope of finding an answer.

"I know he's out there somewhere, and we just want to find him," Conley said.

"At this point, I don't feel he's with us any longer. He would've contacted me. We just want to put him to rest," Boone said.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office asks if anyone has any information on Michael Boone's disappearance, call the Sheriff's Office and ask for Investigator Glen Conley at 478-559-1130.

