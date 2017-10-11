Dollar World manager speaks out after three recent burglaries

Lieutenant Fred Carmical, at the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, says in all three cases a burglar broke through the front door using a rock.

Carmical says that the burglar was in and out of the store in less than 30 seconds and they have reason to believe that it was the same person.

TingTing Wu, the manager of Dollar World, can't quite make sense of the recent burglaries.

"We really feel sad about that because we understand someone you need something, but don't have money but that's the wrong way," says Wu.

Wu says the thief got away with $300-500 of merchandise.

"He also took some of these Bluetooth headphones. I believe he took two or three," says Wu.

The thief also swiped a few chains, 5 grills, fidget spinners, a pink taser, BB guns, and a pipe.

According to The Bibb County Sheriff's Office, from January to October last year there were 344 Commercial burglaries.

This year, during the same time, that number has increased to 401.

"We hope that won't happen again. Not only for our store but for the whole community," says Wu.

Wu says that although they have a security system, they plan to get thick unbreakable glass on the exterior of the building.

Wu says the increase in break-ins is unusual for the store, which has operated for the past six years. She can only remember one break in.

"We hope the police pay more attention to this area, because not only our store the next store the Taiwan restaurant and the Lee Nails they also been break in before," says Wu.

The burglar has not been identified, and so far Bibb County deputies have not made an arrest.

If you have any information about this burglary contact the Police Non Emergency Line at 478-751-7500.