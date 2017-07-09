Dooly Co. man killed in crop duster crash

A Dooly County man died Saturday after a crop duster crash just outside of Jonesboro, Arkansas.

Sgt. Philip Vanwinkle with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office says 27-year-old Tripp Everidge was spraying fertilizer over a field off Highway 226 in an Air Tractor 602 crop dusting plane around 3 p.m. CST Saturday.

Witnesses told deputies Everidge was turning after completing a row when they saw a puff of smoke.

Vanwinkle says Everidge couldn’t regain control of the aircraft, and he crashed into the field nose-first.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Vanwinkle says Everidge came into Arkansas during the off-season to help the farmers.

The crash is still under investigation by the FAA.

