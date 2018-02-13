Dooly County superintendent resigns

The Dooly County Board of Education will now be looking for a new superintendent.
Tuesday night, Celeta Thomas resigned from her position as leader of the district.
She told the board she's leaving the county to pursue other professional opportunities.
Thomas served as interim superintendent for nine months before being named superintendent a year ago.
She was named superintendent after Governor Nathan Deal replaced the entire school board.
