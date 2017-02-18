Perry woman celebrates her centennial

Born in 1917, Doris Fuller celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday.

With her tiara and red sash on, she was surrounded by dozens of family and friends at the Summerhill Senior Living Community in Perry.

Fuller has 7 children, 14 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren.

Her son, Ralph Fuller, put together the celebration and says it's a blessing to see his mother turn a century old.

"It makes me feel good. I'm proud of her and all of her family is proud of her. We've had a lot of members growing up," said Fuller.

Fuller's granddaughter Beth Bowman says she noticed one thing that kept her grandmothers' mind sharp all of these years was her love for crossword puzzles.

"She did crossword puzzles everyday in ink," said Bowman.

According to the Center of Disease Control, the life expectancy of someone born in 1900 was in their late 40's. Fuller has more than doubled that.

