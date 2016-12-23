Download 13WMAZ's app, sign up for alerts

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Macon company showers family who lost everything in fire with gifts
-
Police investigate personal armed robbery
-
Judge denies Dakota White's bond
-
Bodycam footage from shooting that killed 2 officers in Americus
-
Perry teen murder suspect in court
-
New Macon-Bibb County emergency alert system
-
Warner Robins Pedestrian Fatality
More Stories
-
Macon company showers family who lost everything in…Dec 23, 2016, 8:52 a.m.
-
10-year-old girl with autism singing 'Hallelujah'…Dec 22, 2016, 11:34 p.m.
-
New emergency alert system comes to Macon-Bibb CountyDec 22, 2016, 11:11 p.m.