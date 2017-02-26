WMAZ
Downtown Macon businesses hit with graffiti on Cotton Avenue

Someone with cans of blue and red spray paint defaced buildings on Cotton Avenue in downtown Macon. 

February 26, 2017

Someone with cans of red and blue spray paint scrolled graffiti on buildings in downtown Macon. Most of the damage was on Cotton Avenue.

These photos were shot Sunday morning.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

