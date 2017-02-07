Downtown Macon will have a solid waste plan

Downtown Macon gets solid waste plan

Bibb Commission is hoping its new solid waste plan will help curb downtown trash. Tuesday, Bibb Commission approved putting a garbage collection in disposal plan in the downtown area.

Building owners are responsible for setting up their own garbage service, but the county says they need to put a plan in place to prevent any health hazards and keep the streets clean. The director of the Solid Waste Department, Kevin Barkley, says they want to take a look at how much trash the downtown area is gathering.

“Get with all the private property owners down there and have them fill out one of our forms and information, so that we can make a determination on how they’re handling their waste and if it’s being handled properly and creating some more rules and regulations for that,” says Barkley.



Barkley says people in downtown can expect to receive forms sometime in the news 60 to 90 days.

Special handling fees for Macon

People in Bibb County will now have to pay special handling fees for extra trash outside of their weekly pickup, but this did not go through without some opposition.



Four commissioners voted for the resolution and four voted against it, so the Mayor made the deciding vote approving the new fees. The price ranges from $20 to $300 based on the amount of trash people leave on their curb.

Commissioner Gary Bechtel says he voted for this because the county has to be able to pay for the services it provides.

“We cannot continue to give away things because those fees will be passed on to taxpayers through property taxes, so if you pay for what you provide in addition to what your property taxes pay for, then you’re able to keep your property taxes down, so you got to be able to pay for the things you provide,” says Bechtel



The Special Handling Fees are:

0-2 cubic yards: $20

2-4 cubic yards: $40

4-8 cubic yards: $80

8-12 cubic yards: $120

12-16 cubic yards: $160

16-20 cubic yards: $200

Bibb County gets more garbage carts

People will now have the opportunity to get new garbage carts after Bibb County was approved to purchase more at tonight's commission meeting.



The commission approved spending more than $139,000 to purchase 2,874 new carts. The Director of Solid Waste, Kevin Barkley, says carts typical start to fall apart after ten years which makes it more difficult to empty them. Barkley says they will deliver carts to anyone who requests one until they run out.

“We want everybody to have a container to put their garbage in. It needs to have wheels and a lid so that you can keep the debris and stuff inside and also to keep any vectors again that may want to get into it and also make it easier and accessible to get it down to the curb so we can pick it up,” says Barkley.

To request a car, call 478-803-0499.

Renovations coming to Henry Burns Park

Henry Burns park will now have $75,000 more for renovations.



Bibb Commission approved giving district one blight bond funds to the project at tonight's meeting. District One's commissioner, Gary Bechtel, says this money will help enhance the entrance of the park. Bechtel says this money will go towards adding a retaining wall which will help preserve the park for a long time.

“It's a very important park for that community as well as a lot of families around there, so it’s well used and it needs to be well maintained and they have a lot of good ideas for improvements and it was and it made sense for a further contribution,” says Bechtel.



Bechtel says the wall will also help with drainage issues in the park.

Mary Grace Shaw, 13WMAZ