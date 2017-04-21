(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

On Cotton Avenue in Macon, dozens of people experienced fun, music, and games at NewTown Macon's first Pop-Up Plaza.

Gabrielle Dawkins went to Cotton Avenue to see how NewTown Macon plans to use events like Friday night's to revitalize the downtown area.

Kaytlyn Malia and her friend Paige Knox sat on the beanbag and enjoyed the live music. She says events like this provide opportunities to meet people.

"I think it's really fun," said Malia. "I love that they're working to create a community here in Macon that gets people together gets them outside just hanging out and having fun."

People played games like cornhole, hula hoop, and Connect Four.

As the Project Manager, David Moore, and his team tried to connect the dots to what will bring people to the downtown area.

"I think a lot of people are in favor of change for downtown. They want to see it prosper. They want it to be the best it can be because if our core is the best, then our whole region is going to be the best," said Moore.

Natalie Wharton says that the area is a gem when it comes time to eat.

"I definitely come downtown the most for food," said Wharton

She agrees that downtown has changed for the better within the past three years, but says a quick fix to getting more people to the area is cheaper living spaces.

"I think it'll be great if we had more affordable student housing. If you can pull some of the Mercer University student body to come and live downtown, there will be more students involved in downtown activities, more students eating downtown, walking around down town. I think it would be a good atmosphere," said Wharton.

The Pop-Up Plaza will continue Saturday morning at 10 a.m. and end at 5 p.m.

It was made in effort thanks to a grant from the Downtown Challenge Fund of the Community Foundation of Central Georgia

